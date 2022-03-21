Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit cards for the post of Research Assistant exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website apsc.nic.in.

APSC will conduct the Research Assistant exam in OMR-based mode on March 27 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The exam will consist of one subject- General Studies.

Steps to download APSC Research Assistant admit card:



Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Research Assistant Key in your Application ID or Roll number and Date of Birth and submit The APSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s APSC Research Assistant admit card 2022.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 vacancies of Research Assistants in Planning Services under the Transformation and Development Department

Here’s APSC Research Assistant exam notice.