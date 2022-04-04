HPSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for Assistant Employment Officer posts, details here
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in.
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will close the registration window to apply for the post of Assistant Employment Officer under Advt No 7/2022 today, April 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in.
HPSC has notified a total of 5 vacancies for the post of Assistant Employment Officer in the Employment Department, Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Rs 9,300-34,800 + GP 4,600.
Here’s HPSC Assistant Employment Officer recruitment 2021 notification.
Eligibility criteria
Age: 21-42 years as on April 4, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: i) Master’s degree in: Psychology/ Education with specialization. (ii) Hindi upto Matric standard.
Selection process
HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.
Application fee
For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.
Steps to apply for HPSC recruitment 2022
- Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
- Go to the “Advertisements” section
- Click on the apply link for Assistant Employment Officer post
- Register and login
- Fill in the details, upload documents, pay application fee and submit
- Download form and take a printout for future reference