Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has declared the result of the Prohibition Constable written exam 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Prohibition Constable exam 2022 was conducted on February 27 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. Over 2.34 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

A total of 1825 candidates have cleared the written exam and have qualified to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The CSBC Prohibition Constable PET will be conducted on April 26. The admit cards for physical tests will be released on April 13.

Steps to check CSBC Prohibition Constable result 2022:

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Go to Prohibition Dept section Click on the result link The CSBC Prohibition Constable result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to CSBC Prohibition Constable result 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 365 Prohibition Constable vacancies.