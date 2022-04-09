Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Sub Engineer exam 2018. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer exam will now be held on April 16 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1477 posts of Junior Engineer, Computer and Foreman.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to Download your Written Exam Admit Card Under the Advt.-04-Exam/2018.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.