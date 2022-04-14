Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam dates for Village Development Officer (VDO) Main exam and House Keeper recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download the notice from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, the VDO Main exam 2021 and the House Keeper recruitment exam 2022 will be conducted on July 9 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM, respectively. The detailed schedule will be released later.

Here’s the official notice.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 3896 VDO posts and 33 House Keepers vacancies.

Meanwhile, RSMSSB has notified the release date of APRO admit card 2022. RSMSSB will conduct the APRO exam 2022 on April 24 (Sunday). The exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The admit card will be available for download from April 18 onwards.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 76 APRO posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.