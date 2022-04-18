KTET 2022 admit card releasing on April 25
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card on April 25 for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022.
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card on April 25 for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.
KTET February 2022 exam will be held on May 4 and 5. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM - 12.30 PM and 2.00 - 4.30 PM.
KTET is the state eligibility test to determine the eligibility of teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.
KTET 2022 exam schedule
|Category
|Date of Examination
|Duration
|K-TET I
|04/05/2022 - Wednesday
|10.00 am - 12.30 pm
|K-TET II
|04/05/2022 - Wednesday
|02.00 pm - 04.30 pm
|K-TET III
|05/05/2022 - Thursday
|10.00 am - 12.30 pm
|K-TET IV
|05/05/2022 - Thursday
|02.00 pm - 04.30 pm