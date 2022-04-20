DSSSB recruitment 2022: Applications begin for over 160 vacancies, link here
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has begun accepting online applications for various posts under different Departments.
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has begun accepting online applications for various posts under different Departments/Autonomous Bodies of the state government. Candidates can apply online for the post at the DSSSB website dsssbonline.nic.in till May 9. The recruitment advertisement/notification can be downloaded from the website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
DSSSB has notified a total of 168 vacancies. The posts are advertised under Advt 06/2022. Candidates can read the eligibility criteria in the official notification.
Here’s DSSSB Advt 06/2022 recruitment notification.
Selection process
The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.
Application fee
Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. Women/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman categories exempted.
Vacancy details:
- Assistant Archivist- 6
- Manager (Civil)- 1
- Shift Incharge- 8
- Manager (Mechanical)- 24
- Manager (Traffic)- 13
- Protection Officer- 23
- Deputy Manager (Traffic)- 3
- Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical/ Electric Driver/ Motorman/ Electric Mistry/ SBO- 68
- Manager (IT)- 1
- Filter Supervisor- 18
- Manager (Electrical)- 1
- Bacteriologist- 2
Steps to apply for DSSSB recruitment 2022:
- Visit the website dsssbonline.nic.in
- Click the new registration link and complete form to create profile
- Login at the portal and apply for the desired post
- Fill application form, upload documents
- Pay fee and submit form
- Download form and take a printout for future reference.