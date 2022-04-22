OSSC JFTA recruitment 2022: Last day to register for 69 posts of Junior Fisheries Technical Asst
Today is the last day to register online for the post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant advertised by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in. Registered candidates can submit the online application form till April 30.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies of JFTA as Initial Appointees under the Directorate of Fisheries, Govt. of Odisha.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Candidates applying for the posts must not be below 21 years and must not be above 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021.
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have possessed +2 Vocational (Fisheries) from CHSE/University and must know swimming well. Candidates possessing +2 Science qualifications will also be eligible to apply for the post. But when candidates possessing +2 Vocational (Fisheries) qualifications will not be available, candidates with +2 Science qualifications will be considered for selection.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination followed by Certificate Verification.
Examination Fee
The candidates other than SC/ST/PwD (having Permanent Disability) category have to pay the examination fee of Rs 200.
Steps to apply for OSSC JFTA recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”
- Click on the relevant application link
- Register and proceed with application process
- Pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference