West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for the physical tests of the Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector 2020 recruitment. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WBP SI Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are scheduled to commence on and from April 28. Candidates who cleared the WB Police SI exam 2021 are eligible to appear for the physical tests. The results of the prelim exam were announced on April 20.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1,088 vacancies of which 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of SI in Armed Branch.

Steps to download WBP SI admit card 2022:

Visit official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab and then click on “Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020” Click on the admit card link and again on the new webpage Enter 8 digit Application No, date of birth and submit The WBP SI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WB Police SI admit card 2022.