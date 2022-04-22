The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website pnbindia.in. The last date to register for the posts is May 7.

The PNB SO exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 145 vacancies, of which 40 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager (Credit), and 5 for Senior Manager (Treasury).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 25 to 35 years for Manager (Risk Management) and Manager (Credit) and 25-37 for Senior Manager (Treasury) as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualifications: Chartered Accountant (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Or Graduation Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate (Institute should be recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC and course completed through correspondence/part time/distance mode will not be considered). More details in the notification below:

Here’s PNB SO recruitment 2022 official notification.

Selection process

Selection will be through online test and interview.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 50+GST as applicable. All other candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 850+ GST as applicable.

Steps to apply for PNB SO recruitment 2022:

Visit official website pnbindia.in Go to Career and click on the apply link for SPECIALIST OFFICERS On the IBPS portal, register for recruitment Apply for the desired post, submit documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for PNB SO recruitment 2022.