Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card today for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE). Applicants will be able to able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The exam will be held in 1083 exam centres in 38 districts.

Here’s BPSC 67th prelims exam notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 726 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Steps to download BPSC 67th admit card 2022: