The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons 2022. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website opsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the written exam will be conducted on May 22 in two shifts — Paper I (Veterinary Science) from 9.30 AM to 12 noon and Paper II (Animal Science) 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 351 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons vacancies.

Selection Procedure

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment on the basis of a written exam and viva voce test/interview. The written exam will be held at OPSC centres in Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar. The exam will consist of two papers with a duration of two and a half hours each.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the list of candidates provisionally admitted to OJS main written examination.

A total of 864 applicants have been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the 2nd week of June. The detailed programme shall be released later.

OPSC has notified a total 53 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Of these, 17 posts are reserved for women.

