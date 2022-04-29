The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021 session. Candidates can download their result form the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

The July 2021 Semester exams of the courses under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young

Aspiring Minds(SWAYAM) were conducted by the National Testing Agency on 21-22 February 2022

(in 4 sessions) at 110 centres in 94 cities across the country.

As per the notification, the exam was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and hybrid mode (i.e. combination of CBT and Paper Pen mode). A total of 22,068 candidates were registered for the exam and 19,198 appeared for the exam.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Click here for Score Card of July 2021 Session, examination for which was held on 21-22 Feb, 2022.” Key in your login ID Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.