Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the exam date for the post of Naib Tehsildar. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC Naib Tehsildar written exam was scheduled to be held on May 15.

“Due to administrative reasons, this examination will not be conducted on provisionally announced date of 15-05-2022. The next date(s) for the conduct of Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) examination will be notified in due course of time,” the notice said.

The HPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 20 vacancies of Naib Tehsildar, Class-II (Gazetted).

Here’s HPPSC Naib Tehsildar exam notice.