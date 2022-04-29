The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the eligibility result of candidates registered for the Health Worker (Female) Main examination 2022. Candidates can check their eligibility at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Female Health Worker Main exam 2022 will be conducted on May 8. A total of 18,281 candidates out of the 19,057 who applied have been found eligible to appear for the Main exam. The eligible candidates must pay the exam fee at the link provided under the ‘Applicant Segement’ of the portal.

The Commission will release a separate notification regarding the admit card release.

UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies of Female Health Workers. Online applications were invited in December last year.

Steps to check UPSSSC Mains eligibility result:

Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the result link under ‘Announcement’ section and again click on the eligibility result link Enter Candidate Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, verification code and submit The UPSSSC eligibility result will appear on screen Download and check.

