The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam dates for Health Worker (Female) Main examination 2022. As per the notice, candidates who have qualified the Preliminary examination can appear for Mains to be conducted on May 8, 2022.

Earlier, the Main exam was scheduled to be held on February 6 which was postponed in view of rising Covid-19 cases and the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Commission will release a separate notification regarding the admit card release and the examination fee at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies of Female Health Workers. Online applications were invited in December last year.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also revised the exam dates of Combined Sub Engineer exam 2018. As per the new schedule, the UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer exam will be held on April 16 (Sunday). Candidates will be notified about the release of their admit cards on the official website very soon.

The UPSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 1477 posts of Junior Engineer, Computer and Foreman.

