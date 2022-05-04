State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the revised exam dates for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The Board will conduct the Common Entrance Tests for various courses in the month of August.

According to the revised schedule, MHT CET 2022 will be held from August 5 to 11 for PCM Group and August 12 to 20 for PCB Group. MHT-CET-2022 will be conducted for admission to UG Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2022-23.