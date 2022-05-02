The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Health Worker (Female) Main examination 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Female Health Worker Main exam 2022 will be conducted on May 8. A total of 18,281 candidates out of the 19,057 who applied have been found eligible to appear for the Main exam.

UPSSSC is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies of Female Health Workers. Online applications were invited in December last year.

Steps to download UPSSSC admit card 2022:

Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the admit card link for Advt 02-Exam/2021 under ‘Announcement’ section Enter Candidate Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, verification code and submit The UPSSSC FHW admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UPSSSC admit card 2022.