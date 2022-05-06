Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the results of the Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Main exam. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC conducted the Bihar Police SI Main exam on April 24 (Sunday). As per the result notice, total of 14856 candidates have cleared the Main exam.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates who will now appear for the physical efficiency test (PET) in June.

Steps to check Bihar Police SI Main results 2022:

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in Click on the result link The BPSSC SI Main result merit lst will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s BPSSC Bihar Police SI Main result 2022.

The Bihar Police recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 2,213 vacancies of which, Police SI position has 1998 vacancies and Sergeant posts are 198. BPSSC had advertised these posts in August last year and online applications were invited in August and September 2020. The Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary exam was held on December 26, 2021. The result was announced on February 2.