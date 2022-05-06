The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSC Bank) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Trainee Junior Officers and Trainee Clerks. Eligible candidates from only Maharashtra state can apply for the vacancies online at the IBPS portal ibps.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 29 posts of Trainee Junior Officers and 166 Trainee Clerks in the Bank.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit:

Trainee Junior Officers: 23 -32 years as on 28.02.2022.

Trainee Clerks: 21-28 years as on 28.02.2022.

Educational qualification:

Trainee Junior Officers: Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks. Candidates who have passed JAIIB/CAIIB will be preferred.

Trainee Clerks: Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks.

Refer to the official notification for more details on eligibility criteria.

Here’s MSC Bank Trainee recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection Procedure

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of online (written) test and personal interview. Merit List will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in online written test and interview.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 1770 for Trainee Junior Officers candidates and Rs 1180 for Trainee Clerks.

Steps to apply for MSC Bank recruitment 2022:

Visit official website mscbank.com and go to Career section Click on the apply link for Trainee Junior Officers and Clerk On the IBPS portal, go to New Registeration and complete registration Select post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for MSC Bank recruitment 2022.