Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will close the online application window for various posts under different Departments/Autonomous Bodies of the state government. Candidates can apply online for the post at the DSSSB website dsssbonline.nic.in. The recruitment advertisement/notification can be downloaded from the website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB has notified a total of 168 vacancies. The posts are advertised under Advt 06/2022. Candidates can read the eligibility criteria in the official notification.

Here’s DSSSB Advt 06/2022 recruitment notification.

Application Fee



Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. Women/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman categories exempted.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Archivist- 6

Manager (Civil)- 1

Shift Incharge- 8

Manager (Mechanical)- 24

Manager (Traffic)- 13

Protection Officer- 23

Deputy Manager (Traffic)- 3

Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical/ Electric Driver/ Motorman/ Electric Mistry/ SBO- 68

Manager (IT)- 1

Filter Supervisor- 18

Manager (Electrical)- 1

Bacteriologist- 2

Steps to apply for DSSSB recruitment 2022

Visit the website dsssbonline.nic.in Click the new registration link and complete form to create profile Login at the portal and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.