Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card for Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022 today, May 11. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB JEN 2022 written exams will be held on May 18, 19 and 20 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 AM to 4.30 PM. The JE Civil exam will be conducted on May 18, followed by JE Electrical on May 19 and JE Mechanical on May 20.

Here’s RSMSSB JEN 2022 exam schedule.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 1092 JE posts. These posts include JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), JE Mechanical (Diploma).

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a JEN recruitment written exam and document verification.

Steps to download RSMSSB JE admit card 2022:

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the link for JEN 2022 (when available) Click on the get admit card link Enter Application No, date of birth and submit The RSMSSB JEN admit card will appear on screen Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.