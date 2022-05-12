The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has declared the final result of the Assam Police Constable exam 2020. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website slprbassam.in by using their written exam roll number, application ID and date of birth.

The Board has announced the results for 2,391 posts of Constable in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB) in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable, 754 posts of Constable / Guardsman under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

The result of 154 posts of Constable from SPOs against sanctioned posts of AISF Battalion has been withheld due to a court case.

Steps to check Assam Police Constable result:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the result link Choose the relevant post and click on the result link Enter written exam roll number, application ID and date of birth and submit The Assam Police Constable result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check Assam Police Constable result 2020.