The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the admit cards soon for the CS exams June 2022 session. Students will be able to download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu.

The CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between June 1 to 10. The exams will be held in a single session: 9.00 AM to 12 noon. ICSI has reserved June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency.

While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test and open-book format.

On the other hand, the CS Foundation exam will be held on June 15 and 16 in anywhere mode through remote proctoring. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.30 to 11.00 AM and 4.00 to 5.00 PM on both days.

ICSI CS exam dates

CS Executive Programme: June 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9.



June 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9. CS Professional Programme: June 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

June 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. CS Foundation Programme: June 15 and 16.

Here’s ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam June 2022 timetable.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation June 2022 exam timetable.

Steps to download ICSI CS admit card 2022: