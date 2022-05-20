Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Personnel Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in from June 2 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is June 22. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 5 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. More details in the notification below.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved, OBC, EWS category candidates are is Rs 1180.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.