Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Agriculture Officer and Chemist exams 2021. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC AAO exam will be held on May 28 while the Chemist exam is scheduled on May 29. Both exams will be held in a single session: 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 21 posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer under the state Agriculture Department.

For the post of Chemist under the Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Department, one vacancy has been notified.

Steps to download RPSC admit card 2022:

Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for relevant post Now click “Get Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

