Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the result of the written examination conducted for the post of Mines Inspector (Non-Gazetted). Candidates can download their results from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 143 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the counselling round. The written exam (objective) was conducted on May 10 in two shifts and on May 11 in a single shift.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 Mines Inspector vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit official website bssc.bihar.gov.in Go to ‘Notice Board’ section and click on “Click Here to View List of Candidates Shortlisted for Counselling वि० स० 01/2021, पद - खान निरीक्षक(अराजपत्रित)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for the post on the basis of Preliminary and Mains exam. The qualifying marks for candidates from general category is 40%, for BC category is 36.5%, for EBC category is 34% and 32% is for candidates from SC/ST/Female/PWD category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.