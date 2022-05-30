West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the interview call letter for Agragami in the Civil Defence Organization. Applicants can download their e-call letter from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Agragami interview round will commence on and from June 6 under Presidency Special Range Recruitment Board at SAP 3rd Battalion, MP Uddyan, Barrackpore.

Candidates have to download their e-Call Letter on the keying of their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Call Letter at the allotted venues for appearing in the said Interview, reads the notification.

Here’s WB police Agragami interview notice.

Steps to check WBP Agragami call letter 2022:

Visit the official website wbprb.applythrunet.co.in Click on the download admit card link for Agragami Enter 8-digit Application No and date of birth and submit The WBP Agragami call letter will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 169 vacancies of Agragami (WBCEF) and 117 of Agragami (WWCD). The WB Police Agragami exam was held on January 30 and the result was declared on April 21. Shortlisted candidates have been called for the interview round.