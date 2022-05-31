Delhi High Court has released Stage III i.e., English Typing Test result of Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Open) Examination-2020 today, May 31. Candidates can download their results from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified the Stage-III exam shall be called for Stage IV i.e., Interview. The interview will be held very shortly, preferably in the month of June/July, 2022 itself, reads the notification.

The test was conducted from March 19 to 27 for a total of 1580 candidates. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 136 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment Results under Public Notices section Click on “Roll No. Wise Complete Result of Stage-III(Qualifying Stage): English Typing Test(s) of Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Open) Examination-2020” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.