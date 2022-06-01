Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Civil Services (Mains) 2021. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website jpsc.gov.in.

The JPSC Main Exam 2021 was conducted from March 11 to 13, 2022 and the interview round was held between May 9 and 16.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 252 vacancies for various posts including — Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others.

All 252 posts have been filled. The merit list contains the Roll No., Name, Primary Category, Service Allotted, Selected under Category of the shortlisted candidates.

Steps to check JPSC result 2021:

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Combined Civil Services Mains 2021 result link The JPSC result merit list will appear on screen Dowbnload and check.

Direct link to JPSC JAS result 2021.