Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has stated the online application process for recruitment to the post of Personnel Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in till June 22.

The UPPCL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 5 vacancies of Personnel Officer. The computer-based Test (CBT) will be held tentatively in the last week of July.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. More details in the notification below.

Here’s UPPCL Personnel Officer recruitment 2022 official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved, OBC, EWS category candidates are is Rs 1180.

Steps to apply for UPPCL PO recruitment 2022:

Visit official website upenergy.in Go to ‘Vacancy/ Results’ tab and click on apply link for Personnel Officer Register and apply for the post Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download copy and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPPCL recruitment 2022.