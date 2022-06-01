Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conclude the online application process today for Rajyaseva or State Services Exam 2022. The online application process is underway the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2022 will be held on August 21, 2022, for recruitment to various posts in the Maharashtra state government.

MPSC has notified a total of 161 vacancies in different posts at the state government. Candidates can check and download the official notification from the MPSC portal mpsc.gov.in.

Here’s MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2022 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 19-38 years as on September 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved applicants.

Educational qualification: A graduate qualification.

Candidates are advised to read the notification for more details.

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the preliminary exam (400 marks), followed by Main exam (800 marks) and personal interviews (100 marks).

Application Fee

Open category candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 544 while reserved ones are to pay Rs 344.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully before applying.

Steps to apply for MPSC Rajyaseva exam 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create a profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.