The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards this week for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 session 1 from June 20 to 29. The tests will be in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal.

The JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two sessions this year. The online registration process for session 2 is currently underway.