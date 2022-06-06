Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the recruitment exam admit card for the post of Lecturer under two different departments. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC Lecturer exams 2022 will be held on June 11 and 12 at the exam centre in Panchkula.

HPSC has notified over 400 vacancies of Lecturers in two different departments. Under Advt No 11/2021, 437 Lecturer (Group B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana.

Steps to download HPSC Lecturer admit card 2022:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Lecturer (Group B) Key in the User ID/ Registration No and password to login The HPSC Lecturer admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download HPSC Lecturer admit card 2022.