Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the admit card of the computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay levels 5, 3, and 2 today, June 8. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 is scheduled to be conducted from June 12 to June 17 for pay levels 5, 3 and 2.

The CBT-2 for RRBs Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Secunderabad is scheduled for Level 5 on June 12, Level 2 on June 13 and Level 3 on June 14.

The CBT-2 for RRBs Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda and Thiruvananthapuram is scheduled for Level 5 on June 15, Level 2 on June 16 and Level 3 on June 17.

Here’s RRB NTPS CBT 2 exam notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exams were held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021. The result was published on the official Websites of RRBs between March 30th, 2022, to April 1, 2022. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for CBT 2. The CBT 2 for Pay Level-4 and 6 was held on May 9 and 10.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.