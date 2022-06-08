Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the result of the RBI Officer Grade B Phase I recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result online at the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Officers Grade B Phase I online exam was conducted on May 28 for the duration of 2 hours.



The RBI Grade B recruitment is being held to fill a total of 294 vacancies. These include 238 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 31 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and 25 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

Steps to check RBI Grade B phase 1 result 2022:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on “Results” under Current Vacancies Click on ‘Result of Phase-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade B - DR (General)-PY 2022’ Click on merit list Roll Number link The RBI Grade B phase 1 result will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RBI Grade B phase 1 result 2022.

Selection Process

Selection for the posts will be done through ONLINE examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interviews.

The RBI Group B Phase-II online examination for Gr B DR (General) PY 2022 will be conducted on June 25 only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of the results of Phase-I examination. This examination will be in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear in both shifts.