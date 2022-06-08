Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the result of the RBI Assistant Main exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list online at the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Assistant Main exam 2022 was conducted on May 8 for the candidates shortlisted on the basis of results of preliminary examination.

On the basis of performance of the candidates in the main online examination, a centre-wise list of roll numbers of the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been released.

“This list is provisional, subject to the candidate clearing Language Proficiency Test (LPT), being found medically fit and submitting acceptable documentary evidence in respect of all eligibility criteria,’ the result notice said.

Moreover, all candidates will have to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), as the test shall be of qualifying nature and only those candidates who qualify in the said test shall be appointed in the Bank.

Steps to check RBI Assistant Mains result 2022:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to ‘Current Vacancies’ – ‘Results’ Click on the result link for Assistant Main exam Click on “Roll numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates” link The RBI Assistant Mains result will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to RBI Assistant Mains result 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 950 posts of Assistant at various offices of RBI.

Selection Process

Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).