The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer keys of the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC CDPO Prelims exam 2022 was held on May 15 (Sunday). The answer keys have been released for Series A, B, C and D.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer keys by sending proof through speed post by June 17. More details in the notice below.

Here’s BPSC CDPO answer key notice.

Steps to download BPSC CDPO answer key 2022:

Visit official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the CDPO answer key link The BPSC CDPO answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to BPSC CDPO answer key 2022.

The exam is held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by main exam and personality test/interview round.