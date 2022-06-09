Today is the last day for eligible unmarried male engineering graduates to apply online for 136th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-136) commencing in Jan 2023 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, as advertised by the Indian Army. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in upto 3.00 PM.

The Indian Army TGC-136 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for full details.

Here’s Indian Army TGC 136 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 27 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engineering Degree Examination alongwith marksheets of all semesters/years by January 1, 2023 and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Steps to apply for Indian Army TGC recruitment 2022: