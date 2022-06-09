Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsessb.pariksha.nic.in till July 9.

The UP PGT recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 624 vacancies of Post Graduate Teachers in 18 different subjects, including 549 PGT (Balak) and 75 PGT (Balika). The pay scale is Rs 47,600-1,51,100.

Here’s UP PGT recruitment 20222 notification.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application: June 9

Last date for the online registration: July 3

Last date to submit the application fee: July 6

Last date to submit the application form: July 9

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must not be less than the age of 21 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should hold a Post Graduate Degree in the relevant subject and have done a BEd.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and interviews.

Application fee

The application fee for unreserved/OBC category is Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from EWS/SC category. The fee for ST category candidates is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for UPSESSB PGT recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website upsessb.pariksha.nic.in Go to ‘All Notifications/Advertisements’ and click on the apply link for PGT Select the post and proceed with registration Fill the form and submit Pay the application fee Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for UP PGT vacancy 2022.