The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit card for UGET 2022 today, June 9. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website comedk.org till June 18.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 19. The provisional answer key will be released on June 22 and the test score cards will be made available online to the candidates on July 5 from 11.00 AM onwards.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, click on login link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.