The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued the admit card release date for the upcoming Dental Surgeon exam 2021. The notice is available at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC Dental Surgeon written exam will be held on June 19, 2022. The exam will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The admit card will be available for download from June 13 at 2.00 PM onwards.

HPSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 81 posts of Dental Surgeon (Class II) in the Health Department, Haryana. The exam was earlier held in September last year but was cancelled.

“Candidates are directed that they may download the admit card and take black & white print of the same on A-4 size paper so that the photos & other particulars can easily be seen /verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cauls with illegible photos/signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination center,” the notice said.

