Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for skill tests for the posts of Assistant Review Officer and Camp Assistant. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upenergy.in.

The Camp Assistant Grade-III exam was conducted on April 1 and the result was announced on May 11. Qualified candidates are eligible to appear for the skill test. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 49 vacancies of Camp Assistant Grade-III.

On the other hand, the Assistant Review Officer exam was conducted on February 25 for 35 ARO vacancies. The result declared on April 8.

Steps to download UPPCL skill test admit card 2022:

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on the download link for ARO/ Camp Assistant Key in your Roll Number, Date of Birth and login Download admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the UPPCL Camp Assistant admit card.

Direct link to download the UPPCL ARO admit card.