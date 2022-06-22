Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer keys today of the computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay levels 5, 3, and 2. The answer keys along with question papers and responses from 5.00 PM onwards at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 was conducted from June 12 to June 17 for pay levels 5, 3 and 2.

“In order to enable candidates who appeared in this CBT-2 to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 22.06.2022 @ 17:00 Hrs to 27.06.2022 @ 23:55 Hrs,” RRB said in its notice.

Objections if any regarding the questions, options and keys can be raised by the candidate from June 22, 5.00 PM onwards till June 27, 11.55 PM. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50 per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate.

Here’s RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key notice.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exams were held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021. The result was published on the official Websites of RRBs between March 30th, 2022, to April 1, 2022. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for CBT 2. The CBT 2 for Pay Level-4 and 6 was held on May 9 and 10.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.