The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued Advisory and Instructions for the candidates of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1. The instruction booklet has been released on the NTA website nta.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 session 1 from June 23 to 29. The tests will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The admit card and exam city intimation slip has already been issued.

“The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions (Annexure1) and General Instructions (Annexure – 2) mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same... Candidate should also go through all Instructions given in the Admit Card and the Information Bulletin,” the instructions said.

Here’s JEE Main 2022 Instruction booklet.

The JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

JEE Main Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) will be of 180 Minutes duration while Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch. and B.Planning) both will be 210 Minutes.

Steps to download JEE Main admit card 2022:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ and click on the link

Enter Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and submit The JEE Main admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download JEE Main admit card 2022.

Meanwhile, the registration process for Session 2 is underway. Candidates can apply online till June 30 upto 9.00 PM. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 21 to 30 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.