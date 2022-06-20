West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit card for the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service (Prelims) Exam, 2021 on June 22. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2021 will be held on July 3 from 12 noon to 2.30 PM. The Preliminary Exam will be held in Kolkata and Darjeeling centres.

The exam is being conducted for recruitment to fill up 26 vacancies in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service. The examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test.

Steps to download WBPSC admit card 2022:

