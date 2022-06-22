SSC 2020 CHSL skill test admit card released
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the 2020 CHSL DEST/Typing Test.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the 2020 CHSL DEST/Typing Test. Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.
The SSC CHSL Typing Test will be held from July 1. Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in “Tier-I + Tier-II”, a total of 28,133 candidates have qualified for DEST/ Typing Test. The SSC CHSL Tier 2 result was declared on May 14.
The detailed schedule of the CHSL Skill Test is available on the websites of the concerned Regional offices.
Steps to download SSC CHSL admit card:
- Visit the regional SSC website
- Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2020 SKILL TEST TO BE HELD ON 01/07/2022’
- Enter Registration ID, Date of Birth and submit
- The SSC CHSL skill test admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.