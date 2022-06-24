Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the exams scheduled on June 27-29. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB JE (Civil)/ Section Officer (Civil) exam is scheduled on June 27, 28 and 29 for 575 vacancies.

The name of examination centre and date of examination and timing shall be mentioned in the E- Admit Card.

Steps to download DSSSB JE admit card 2022:

Visit official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the admit card link for the POST CODES 801/22 Enter Application No and date of birth and login The DSSSB JE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download DSSSB JE admit card 2022.