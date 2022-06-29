Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has commenced the online application process for the post of Agricultural Development Officer under Advt No 14/2022 and 15/2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in till July 19.

HPSC has notified 100 vacancies of Agricultural Development officers (Soil conservation/Soil survey) (Group-B) under Advt 15/2022 and 600 ADO (Administrative Cadre) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Level- 6 (Rs 35,400- 1,12,400).

Here’s HPSC ADO recruitment 2021 notification 14/2022.

Here’s HPSC ADO recruitment 2021 notification 15/2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-42 years as on May 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Degree in B.Sc in Agriculture/ Agriculture (Engineering) from a recognized university. (ii) Sanskrit or Hindi upto Matriculation or 10+2/ BA/MA with Hindi as one of the subjects.

Selection process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.

Application fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

