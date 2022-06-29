HPSC ADO recruitment 2022: Applications begin for Agricultural Development Officer posts
HPSC) has commenced the online application process for the post of Agricultural Development Officer under Advt No 14/2022 and 15/2022.
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has commenced the online application process for the post of Agricultural Development Officer under Advt No 14/2022 and 15/2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in till July 19.
HPSC has notified 100 vacancies of Agricultural Development officers (Soil conservation/Soil survey) (Group-B) under Advt 15/2022 and 600 ADO (Administrative Cadre) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Level- 6 (Rs 35,400- 1,12,400).
Here’s HPSC ADO recruitment 2021 notification 14/2022.
Here’s HPSC ADO recruitment 2021 notification 15/2022.
Eligibility criteria
Age: 18-42 years as on May 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: Degree in B.Sc in Agriculture/ Agriculture (Engineering) from a recognized university. (ii) Sanskrit or Hindi upto Matriculation or 10+2/ BA/MA with Hindi as one of the subjects.
Selection process
HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.
Application fee
For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.
Steps to apply for HPSC ADO recruitment 2022
- Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
- Go to the “Advertisements” section
- Click on the apply link for Agricultural Development Officer post
- Register and login
- Fill in the details, upload documents, pay application fee and submit
- Download form and take a printout for future reference