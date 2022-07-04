Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued the timetable of the preliminary exams for various posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable in the month of August. Candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police SI Preliminary Written Test for nearly 2.5 lakh candidates will be conducted on August 7 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

The Preliminary Written Test for nearly 6.6 lakh candidates for TS Police Constable PC and/or equivalent posts is scheduled on August 21 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

The admit card/ hall ticket will be available for download from July 20 for the SI exam and August 10 for the Constable exam. Candidates will be able to download it through the official website.

The TS Police exams will be held in and around Hyderabad and nearly 20 other Towns across Telangana. “It is expected that nearly 2,45,000 Candidates will be appearing for the SI-Level PWT on 7 th August and more than 6, 50,000 Candidates will take the PC-Level PWT on 21st August 2022,” the notice said.

TSLPRB informed 2,47,630 applications have been received for the posts of SCT SI Civil and / or equivalent and 9,54,064 applications have been received for the posts of SCT PC Civil and / or equivalent level (including Transport Constable and P&E Constable).

The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Constable and 587 Sub-Inspector. A total number of 12,91,006 applications have been received for 17,516 notified posts.

Here’s TS Police exam timetable 2022 notice.